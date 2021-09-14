Home Top News Grain production is expected to end in Australia

Grain production is expected to end in Australia

Sep 14, 2021 0 Comments
Grain production is expected to end in Australia

With the national average winter crop production now estimated at 54.8 million tonnes, Australia expects the harvest to be above the historic average.

The Australian Department of Agriculture predicts that wheat will rise by about 5 metric points from June estimates (© Pixabe)MOn September 7, the Australian Department of Agriculture issued a much more reliable harvest forecast than in June. The continent is benefiting again this year Favorable weather under the influence of La Nina 2, reports Acridel.

In particular, Wheat production will reach 32.63 million tonnes, Close to last year’s record (33.34 metric) and nearly 5 met from recent ratings.

The country will produce 12.5 metric barley (estimated at 10.4 metric in June) and more than 5.03 million canola (estimated at 4.2 metric in June).

Keep in mind that this data may qualify in September for possible reasons Frost damage in the Northeast Australian grain belt and a worrying rise Mouse people In key manufacturing areas.

© All reproduction rights are protected – Contact Terre-Net

See also  Video. In London, an underground tunnel to stop the construction of a railway

You May Also Like

Australia. The control of the capital Canberra was extended for a month

Australia. The control of the capital Canberra was extended for a month

Govt-19: Australia must continue to make progress to achieve vaccination goals

Covid 19: Australia must continue to make progress to achieve vaccination goals

In London, brilliant rent

In London, brilliant rent

Is Debt Consolidation a Smart Thing to Do?

London cancels contract with French laboratory Valneva

London cancels contract with French laboratory Valneva

September 11: Assorted FBI note cites Saudi involvement

September 11: Assorted FBI note cites Saudi involvement

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *