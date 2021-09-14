Grain production is expected to end in Australia

With the national average winter crop production now estimated at 54.8 million tonnes, Australia expects the harvest to be above the historic average.

MOn September 7, the Australian Department of Agriculture issued a much more reliable harvest forecast than in June. The continent is benefiting again this year Favorable weather under the influence of La Nina 2, reports Acridel.

In particular, Wheat production will reach 32.63 million tonnes, Close to last year’s record (33.34 metric) and nearly 5 met from recent ratings.

ABARES increased wheat production from 27.8mmt to 32.6mmt in June in the September update. pic.twitter.com/alkQEPoP7X – Thomas Elder Markets (@TEMarkets) September 6, 2021

The country will produce 12.5 metric barley (estimated at 10.4 metric in June) and more than 5.03 million canola (estimated at 4.2 metric in June).

Keep in mind that this data may qualify in September for possible reasons Frost damage in the Northeast Australian grain belt and a worrying rise Mouse people In key manufacturing areas.

© All reproduction rights are protected – Contact Terre-Net