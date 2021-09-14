Gaddafi back in Libya? – The world

One of the sons of former Libyan ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi will run for president in December. And it is not ruled out that he will succeed – because many remember his father’s time with a sigh.

These days, the Gaddafi family name is once again in the headlines around the world. Gaddafi, 48, the third son of former Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, was released from prison a week ago. He is said to have left for Turkey immediately.

Gaddafi was jailed for seven years for crimes against protesters during the 2011 uprising and the 2005 assassination of famous footballer Bashir al-Rajani. Al-Rajani is an outspoken critic of the Gaddafi regime.

Even though Gaddafi was a footballer, he reached the jerseys of some Italian first division teams in a strange way.

Prominent tribal leaders in the agreement to release Gaddafi from prison offered the current caretaker prime minister, but former police minister Bati Pashaka, the chance to become prime minister after the December elections.

Those familiar with the situation saw this as a pity – the Gaddafi family could be a key factor in these elections.

The ambitions of a son

Muammar al-Gaddafi, backed by Western powers, ruled the country for four decades before he was overthrown and killed in an uprising in 2011. Of his seven sons, three were killed. The two sons, daughter and wife of the late dictator were granted asylum in Oman.

But the most interesting thing is that Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam, 49, is the only family member in the family with political ambitions. Saifa was captured by paramilitary forces ten years ago in Jindan in northwestern Libya. He was released four years ago and is believed to have lived with his former kidnappers.

In July, he spoke in a rare interview New York Times, He noted that he has political ambitions to become president this year.

Observers say there is no chance in a country that, after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, was marked by bloody clashes and divisions. “There are no actors or groups that clearly dominate the political scene,” said researcher Tim Eden ஏதம் ஹஸ் சா It deals with the situation in this Mediterranean country.

“Everything has become so complicated.” As a three-dimensional chess game, various leaders and networks try to form alliances, or sometimes collaborate, but always in a limited way, ”Eden tells us.

Saif has no army

Other observers have suggested that Gaddafi’s release from prison was a way to persuade his older brother Saif to form some political alliance. “Considering last year’s events in Libya, there are people under the Gaddafi family who sign that they were fine,” Eden said.

Some are wondering if Saif Gaddafi will be the new president after the December 24 election. One of his rivals may have been a powerful warrior, General Khalifa Habdar, who controlled a good land.

The DW’s commentators firmly believe that Saif Gaddafi has the best chance of winning, and this is shown by some polls, which should be taken with a grain of salt. However, Tim Eaton is somewhat restrained: “It’s hard for him to regain his old glory. He can not move freely over the country, nor do he have loyal armed forces.”