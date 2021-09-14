Home Top News Faced with shortages, London is delaying some restrictions on European borders

Faced with shortages, London is delaying some restrictions on European borders

Sep 14, 2021 0 Comments
Faced with shortages, London is delaying some restrictions on European borders

The British government on Tuesday announced that it would postpone the introduction of full tariff restrictions on imports from the European Union. Brexit. A “practical” approach when the United Kingdom already exists Faced with delivery issuesThe increase in epidemics and maritime transport costs is particularly relevant in the agri-food sector. This is already the second time London has delayed these tests. In March, the British government decided to give the companies another six months to prepare.

“We want businesses to focus on post-epidemic recovery rather than dealing with new demands at the border, which is why we have established a new practical timetable for the introduction of full border controls.” Brexit Minister David Frost said.

Some restrictions on health and phytosanitary products, which were due to be introduced on October 1 and January 1, 2022 this year, will not take effect until July 2022.

See also  Summon of F1 Secretaries - Stroll's Turkish GP after F1.

You May Also Like

Australia on the path to authoritarian society [Opinion]

Australia on the path to authoritarian society [Opinion]

United States / Brazil - Brazilian Church Unites in Haiti Through Unity: A Gesture of Love for the Haitian People

United States / Brazil – Brazilian Church Unites in Haiti Through Unity: A Gesture of Love for the Haitian People

Australia. The control of the capital Canberra was extended for a month

Australia. The control of the capital Canberra was extended for a month

Govt-19: Australia must continue to make progress to achieve vaccination goals

Covid 19: Australia must continue to make progress to achieve vaccination goals

Grain production is expected to end in Australia

Grain production is expected to end in Australia

In London, brilliant rent

In London, brilliant rent

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *