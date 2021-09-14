Did the heirs of Montana, Favre, Manning, Elway, Marino win in the NFL?

In 2000, an NFL legend left: Don Marino, a genius who passed away before his time, ended his 17-season career with the Miami Dolphins. Jay Fitler, 29, comes after him after waxing the edges of Philadelphia, Minnesota and Jacksonville. Holder for four years, Feitler will only reach the 20 Touch Down Mark once. But he will qualify to take the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first two seasons. In 2005, Jay Feitler moved to the New York Jets, where he played a bit, and then ended his career.