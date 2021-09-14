Covid 19: Australia must continue to make progress to achieve vaccination goals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday afternoon called for a nationwide “move forward” to achieve the Covid 19 vaccine targets as the country struggles with third-wave cases.

“I encourage everyone from tomorrow, 12 years old, 12 to 15 years old to be vaccinated,” he told a news conference.

“Therefore, we must now continue to make progress in the last weeks and months of the program to achieve the vaccination targets set by the National Program,” he added.

According to Mr Morrison’s proposed epidemic plan, Australia will gradually open its doors when 70% of adults are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday morning, Australia had recorded 1,745 new Covid-19 cases spread domestically, with the total number of active cases counted in the country at more than 19,000.

As of Sunday, 67% of Australians aged 16 and over had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 42% had been fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health.