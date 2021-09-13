WhatsApp | So you can lock your account with fingerprint without installing applications | Game-game

Need your account Share Is there too much security or no one is getting into it? Avoid being spied on using these steps. The aforementioned green utility is an application that sends you all kinds of multimedia files: photos, videos, audios, word documents, excel, pdf, etc., these elements are generally confidential or private, you do not want them to fall into the hands of third parties. This time we will teach you a new trick to block your WhatsApp account with your fingerprint without installing external applications.

Many users trust their account using two-step verification Share It’s completely safe because it’s not, because the same company refers to it as: “You must enter your PIN (6 digits) When re-registering your WhatsApp number “The function will appear when you reinstall the app or change your mobile. Although they rarely ask you for the code, it can be very difficult for the device to appear the moment your device is lost or stolen, so they can easily access your conversations and account data.

It is important to make it clear that this is an official tool Share As long as the devices have fingerprint functionality, it will be available for mobiles with Apple’s iOS and Android operating systems. This way all the contents of your account will be protected and you do not need to grant the same permissions to other external applications.

How To Lock A Watch Account With Fingerprint

First, make sure Share There are no pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store.

There are no pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store. Then open the app.

Now press the three vertical points located in the upper right corner.

Many options will be displayed, click on ‘Settings’ and ‘Account’.

Now, tap on the ‘Privacy’ option and scroll down the entire space bar to find the ‘Fingerprint Lock’ tab. By default it will be disabled.

When you activate it, the only requirement is to ask the mobile to activate the fingerprint first. No problem if you already have one.

You need to activate the fingerprint on your mobile for this trick (Photo: Mac)

Do you have a problem Share? Do you want to report it? If you have any problem, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can make the same request from your iPhone through the dedicated service for iOS.

Now, if you need to do a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you have to put your phone number, except for your region code, and then write your message after identifying yourself.

