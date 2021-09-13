To the starting country, “Going to the next level depends on the attractiveness of the talent”

Emmanuel Macron was the target two years ago. ” At least 25 French unicorns by 2025, more than 25 start-ups worth over a billion euros. This summer, the leader of the “Start-up Nation” – according to his campaign slogan “Push a Generation” As an entrepreneur – 25 had already stated that this was the purpose Will be greatly violated “The Gulf was placed by the French start-up environment.” L’Obs “Wanted to learn more, at the time of Maya Noel’s appointment as the new General Manager of the French Digital Association, which represents more than 2,000 start-ups in Europe, and co-founded with Frederick Massella as co-founder and co-founder of the association Cross-interview.

Representatives of the French Digital Association, Frederick Massella and Maya Noel are at the center on the steps of the Elysee.

A year before the presidential election, would you say that Emmanuel Macron succeeded in his mission to transform France into a “start-up nation”?

Maya Knoll: This concept of “start-up nation” is being used more and more now and I don’t know if it really is an end in itself. Yes, the French start-up environment has grown tremendously in recent years, but still has a long way to go. This is the whole mission of our association: to support the development of digital players so that they can compete on an equal footing with American and Chinese competitors.

