The first Sunday in the NFL was exciting

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, beat the Dallas Cowboys at the start of the new season.

On Sunday afternoon, Tyrode Taylor threw two touchdown passes and helped the Houston Texans beat the Jaguars 37-21 at Jacksonville for 291 yards overhead.

Taylor took over the reigns of the Texans attack after Teshan Watson’s future was darkened by sexual assault cases filed by 22 women.

It was sweet Taylor said about this game. That was never a question for me. It was to come and do everything I could for team success.

Launch of the Twitter widget. Skip widget? The end of the Twitter widget. Back to the start of the widget?

Expectations for the Texans would have been lower without Watson and JJ Watt moved to Arizona as a star defensive end, but Taylor and turf made the Jaguars gray-haired.

We do not care if you suspect us , Texans told Mark Ingram to run back. We believe in ourselves.

We believe in what is needed to succeed. A quote:Texas runs back Mark Ingram

Trevor Lawrence, first choice in last draft NFLNational Football League , Amassed 332 yards through the air for the Jaguars. He threw three touchdown passes, but fell victim to three interceptions.

Lawrence often threw out completely free receivers, but many of the good passes didn’t help him with the stumbles.

Was also introduced in NFLNational Football League To Jaguars head coach Urban Mayor. He lost his starting line-up after 17 consecutive wins as university head coach.

See also Clippers vs. Mavericks score, takeaways: Paul George leads Los Angeles to lopsided win over Dallas in Game 5 James Robinson’s run back was limited to 25 yards in that game. Photo: Reuters / Troy Dormina

The mayor’s line was stopped by another head coach NFLNational Football League . Decades later, as an assistant, David Gully, 65, was hired by Texans.

We expected to win , Said Gully. We were not surprised because we played good football.

The receiver brand Cooks had 132 yards and Ingram, who was playing his first game with the Texans, added 85 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Justin Herbert shines and Chargers stands in Washington

Justin Herbert threw a 337-yard touchdown and aerial pass to lead the Chargers to a 20-16 victory over Washington.

Herbert built attack lines of 75, 76 and 68 yards. He gave his own lead to a major along with Mike Williams.

Launch of the Twitter widget. Skip widget? The end of the Twitter widget. Back to the start of the widget?

He struggled, however, and dropped the ball and threw an interception over two straight possessions in the pay zone.

The 2020 offensive rookie of the year, however, was helped by Chargers tire Washington and Chase Young, the 2020 defensive rookie, who finished third with 14 of 19 chances.

First in the NFL In the Carolina Panthers victory over the New York Jets, Maya Saka made football history. Became the first black woman to officiate a match NFLNational Football League . She was hired by the league last March. I am proud to be an NFL referee, ”he said at the time. This moment is more than personal success. It is an achievement for all women, for my community and for my culture. In 2015, Sarah Thomas became the first woman to run a game on the Koodal circuit. He was in office during the last Super Bowl, won by Buchanan, as a trial judge. See also Charcoal's fake murderous quote about LeBron goes viral The Panthers won 19-14.

Chiefs win without Laurent Duvernay-Dortiff

Patrick Mahomes had a 337-yard lead over the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Tyrik Hill made 11 appearances in the 1971 rematch of the 1971 playoff game with a speed of 197 yards. Travis Kelsey caught two touchdown passes, giving the Premiers the lead with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The crowd favorites were 22-10 behind during the break. A full house in Kansas City was given the fight.

This is the fifth consecutive win against Leaders Browns, including 22-17 wins in recent playoffs. This is their 15th consecutive win in September. Head coach Andy Reid has only one win to reach the 100 plateau with two teams.

Cubes Laurent Duvernay-Dortiff, Super Bowl LIV did not play the first official game and was not in uniform for the firsts.