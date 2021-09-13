Lucifer: After the series ends, can we already expect a movie?

Officially over! After six seasons full of emotions, Lucifer Lean on Netflix. The video has been available on the Demand platform since September 10, and the sixth season of the series seems to be relying on the biggest numbers. Not Tom Ellis, who plays the main character, and he would say the opposite, because the latter said he fully believed in the end of the devil series. The popular American media Entertainment was interviewed tonight, the latter not giving up the idea of ​​ending up with a spin-off or a style. “The idea of ​​making a little Lucifer movie one day, I’m not against it but I think the series we know and love is over.” He mentions, emphasizing the truth “Never say you can’t”.

If nothing has been confirmed yet, the actor’s words prove that no sequel is planned. Amy Garcia, Ela’s translator, confirms the example of the Dexter series that will soon return to our screens after eight years. Tito for DP Woodside, he plays the role of Amenadiel “Couldn’t see how any of them could say no to a series.”. An exciting group that one day we can easily find. But for now, it was with a touch of nostalgia that we set out to see the final season Lucifer.