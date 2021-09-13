London cancels contract with French laboratory Valneva

The UK ordered 100 million doses from the Franco-Austrian laboratory. Who denies the reasons given by the British government for terminating the treaty.

Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva Was announced on Monday “Dismissal Notice Received” From the Government of England “Distribution Agreement” In the press release of its candidate vaccine against Covid 19. “The treaty included a clause allowing the British government to suspend it. He further added that Valneva had failed in his duties, which Valneva was actively competing with.” Without further details, the lab indicates that the UK ordered 100 million doses for 2021-2022.

Valneva uses an inactivated antiviral vaccine, which is more traditional than RNA, and is especially used in anti-influenza vaccines. He submitted his request to the British health authorities in August. The lab indicated the end of August based on phase I and II tests “Get more than 80% vaccinated.”

“Valneva worked tirelessly and invested the maximum of its capabilities in collaboration with the British Government, especially by making significant resources and showing a very strong commitment to respond. [ses] Requests for variant-appropriate vaccines “, Underlines the lab.

He mentions that “Continue to grow” Its vaccine candidate, VLA2001, and that “Increase its efforts with other potential customers to ensure that its inactivated vaccine is used in the fight against infection.” Valneva recalled that the results of the third phase tests – aimed at proving the true effectiveness of a treatment before possible marketing. “Expected early in the fourth quarter”.

These results “VLA2001 will be part of a progressive submission of the Conditional Accreditation Application Document to the UK Health Agency.