Coming! Last Minute Weather Forecast September 13: Weather Warning for Zones! – Video News

Meteorological Center Warning! Rain in 5 districts!

According to the latest estimates of the Directorate General of Meteorology, the northern, inland and western parts of our country and the eastern Mediterranean and partly cloudy, the Mediterranean and the Black Sea coasts, the western Mediterranean, Afyongrahisar Katahia, the western part of the Bursa, the Eskih, Osmania, west of Hada, the Taurus Mountains of the eastern Mediterranean, the western districts of Konya, the clouds over the Erzur, Kers and Ortahan circles and other places will be cloudy and clear. Estimated.

Temperature is in marine normals

Air temperatures are expected to be around seasonal normals across the country. Winds are expected to blow moderately strong from time to time from the north, Mediterranean coast, southern and southeastern Anatolia, westerly and southwesterly.

The wind in our opportunities

According to the latest forecasts, the expected temperature and weather conditions in our provinces are as follows:

Ankara: 29, local and partly cloudy with a chance of thundershowers in the north and west tomorrow and afternoon.

Istanbul: 26, partly cloudy.

ZMİR: 29, partly cloudy and clear.

Kanakkale: 28, Partly cloudy.

Gokhale: 27, partly cloudy and slightly cloudy.

A. Karahasar: 26, partly cloudy with a chance of thundershowers and thundershowers locally tomorrow afternoon.

DENİZLİ: 32, Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thundershowers tomorrow afternoon.

Manasa: 32, partly cloudy and cloudy.

Adana: 33, partly cloudy with thundershowers in the local North and East.

Antalya: 29, Partly cloudy with occasional thundershowers, thundershowers and thundershowers in the interior and western parts of the country.

HATAY: 30, Partly cloudy with showers or thundershowers during the evening, local in the northern districts and western parts tomorrow.

Mersin: 31, Partly cloudy with occasional showers, thunderstorms in the interior and thundershowers in the northern districts.

ESKİŞEHİR: 27, Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

Konya: 28, Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thundershowers in the western parts of the state tomorrow afternoon.

BOLU: 24, Partly cloudy, possible thunderstorms with rain.

Sinop: 25, Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thundershowers tomorrow afternoon.

Chongultak: 23, partly cloudy.

SAMSUN: 25, Partly cloudy, thunderstorms with rain.

Dropson: 24, Partly cloudy, thunderstorms with rain.

ERZURUM: 25, Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

SARS: 25, Partly cloudy with local rain and thundershowers tomorrow afternoon.

Maladya: 31, partly cloudy.

VAN: 26, Partly cloudy and light rain.

Tirebagir: 34, somewhat cloudy and clear.

GAZİANTEP: 31, Partly cloudy and clear.

SİİRT: 33, Partly cloudy and clear.

Sunliurpa: 35, somewhat cloudy and clear.