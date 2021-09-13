All blacks crush Argentina and Australia captures South Africa

New Zealand beat Argentina 39-0 on the third day of Sunday’s rugby championship on the Gold Coast of Australia.

With this third advanced victory, the All Blacks took the lead over the South African world champions with 15 points and five lengths and maintained their first place.

Surprising winners last November (25-15) against the Perth Blacks could not repeat this performance after a tiring European tour by Argentina, two matches in South Africa and two weeks of isolation in Australia.

The game quickly took the form of the last meeting between the two teams, which ended in a bad 38-0 for the graduates.

Luke Jacobson double wins

With Rico Ioane’s first attempt in the 10th minute, the Argentines had the attacks of the world champions for a while before everything was accelerated at the end of the first period.

N.10 star Beethoven scored a Barrett penalty (34th), doubling the lead (37th) after working close to the front service Reese forward.

Following Pablo Matera’s yellow card for a ball – less defense, Captain Brody Ritalik’s team nailed in the rise, thanks to Dalton Popali (40th +4).

Returning from the locker room, fourth-attempt Luke Jacobson (47th) gave the Argentine defense a double (70th) after Futon Barrett’s magnificent slalom.

First win for Australia

Australia won the first match of the Rugby Championship against South Africa (28-26) at home, thanks to Quad Cooper’s excellent performance, returning to the selection four years later.

Four years after his last match with Wallabies, Cooper was fined seven (8th, 14th, 33rd, 40th +1, 53rd, 63rd, 80th + 2) and a change to his 71st choice (18th) or 28th. 23 points in Australia.

The 33-year-old led his team 26-25 on the siren, winning by a 40m penalty in the 80th +2, freeing spectators from the country at the CPUS Super Stadium in the eastern city of Gold Coast.