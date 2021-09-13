Home Top News 500,000 new dose vaccine to combat variability

500,000 new dose vaccine to combat variability

Faced with the delta variant of the Covit 19, especially in New South Wales, Australia is vaccinating. The country has signed agreements with the United Kingdom, which is expected to provide 4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine. The first to come to Sydney as the epidemic progressed.

The 500,000-dose Pfizer Govt vaccine arrived in Sydney a few days ago. In total, a dose of 4 million is planned by the end of September. Conclusion of the agreement between Canberra and London.

Other arrangements had already been made with Singapore and Poland. This prevents the spread of delta variation in Australia as well.

“750,000 people were vaccinated in the NSW last week. We are approaching that 70% 2nd dose rate. This is very encouraging.”, Said the Prime Minister of the State of New South Wales Gladys Perezglian.

Statistics are on the rise, especially in New South Wales as the number of new cases of covit has recently crossed 1,200. “Next week we will see a peak in the number of cases. So the number of intensive care beds needed initially will peak – by mid-October.”, Adds Gladys Periglion.

Australian hospitals are preparing to experience a peak in the number of Govt patients.



New South Wales is defined as the neighboring state of Victoria. The epidemic resumed in Sydney in June.

