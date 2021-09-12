Home World Taiwan – Severe disturbance associated with Hurricane Mortar

Sep 12, 2021
Taiwan was hit by heavy rain and wind, leaving about 26,000 homes without electricity on the island.

All boats have been taken to shelter in the Yilan fishing port on the northeastern tip of Taiwan.

The typhoon caused strong winds and heavy rains in eastern Taiwan on Sunday, cutting off road links and cutting off electricity to some homes, but without directly affecting the island.

The Central Meteorological Center said the mortar hit the east coast from its outer edges, but was at sea as the center of the storm moved north.

26,000 families without electricity

The Central Emergency Operations Center said 159 domestic and international flights were canceled due to the storm. All ferry services to the coastal islands are halted with some railroads. Authorities say about 26,000 homes have been cut off from electricity.

The eastern parts of Hualien and Taitung have received about 200 millimeters of rain so far. Waves of up to seven meters have been reported on Orchid Island off the east coast of Taiwan. At 0200 GMT, the wind was blowing at a speed of 198 km per hour, 90 kilometers northeast of the plain coastal city of Hualien, the office said.

Most businesses and public places in the north and some parts of Taiwan were closed, including the capital, Taipei, which began heavy rains on Sunday. About 2,600 people living in landslide-prone areas around Hualien have been evacuated, while about 31,000 troops are ready to respond if needed.

