Home Top News Rugby – R. Championship – Quad Cooper and Australia face South Africa

Rugby – R. Championship – Quad Cooper and Australia face South Africa

Sep 12, 2021 0 Comments
Rugby - R. Championship - Quad Cooper and Australia face South Africa

Thanks to the clear round of its opener Quad Cooper, Australia dominated South Africa (28-26) on Sunday, the 3rd day of the Rugby Championship. On the 3rd day of the Rugby Championship, Australia dominated South Africa (28-26) this Sunday at Robina Stadium by its opener Quad Cooper. This is Wallapees’ first win in the tournament after two defeats against New Zealand. In the first half, both teams were able to take advantage of the countless inferiority complex. Andrew Kellogg scored the first Australian try (17th) before the South African response of Bongi Embonamby (28th) following the suspension of Matt Phillippe following a yellow card for the Cia Coliseis. Read more All the information on rugby In a balanced match, the difference is made at the base, for the victory of the scorers. Established four years after the last Test against Australia, Quad Cooper (33) was imperial in training (8/8). It included two experiments on the South African rescue and Malcolm Marx (59th, 72nd). Fifty meters from the post, he gave the Wallabies the win with a last-ditch kick (80th).

See also  The death of the father of austerity in Brazil and Latin America

You May Also Like

North America invented the "Tune" and its director is already dreaming of a sequel

North America invented the “Tune” and its director is already dreaming of a sequel

La belle terrasse du restaurant Le Garrick à londres avec un verre de rosé posé sur la table

Jobs London: Join the family of Lee Garrick Restaurant

Meeting with Indians in North America

Meeting with Indians in North America

Meeting with Indians in North America

Meeting with Indians in North America

The Most Recognizable Movie & TV Characters You Can Find Playing Best Free Pokies Online

Follow College Football Season Like a Pro

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *