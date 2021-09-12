Rugby – R. Championship – Quad Cooper and Australia face South Africa

Thanks to the clear round of its opener Quad Cooper, Australia dominated South Africa (28-26) on Sunday, the 3rd day of the Rugby Championship. On the 3rd day of the Rugby Championship, Australia dominated South Africa (28-26) this Sunday at Robina Stadium by its opener Quad Cooper. This is Wallapees’ first win in the tournament after two defeats against New Zealand. In the first half, both teams were able to take advantage of the countless inferiority complex. Andrew Kellogg scored the first Australian try (17th) before the South African response of Bongi Embonamby (28th) following the suspension of Matt Phillippe following a yellow card for the Cia Coliseis. Read more All the information on rugby In a balanced match, the difference is made at the base, for the victory of the scorers. Established four years after the last Test against Australia, Quad Cooper (33) was imperial in training (8/8). It included two experiments on the South African rescue and Malcolm Marx (59th, 72nd). Fifty meters from the post, he gave the Wallabies the win with a last-ditch kick (80th).