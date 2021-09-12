Home Top News Meeting with Indians in North America

Sep 12, 2021 0 Comments
If it is no longer necessary to present Guy Angler as the former President and Court Advocate, he is on a completely different record that will take place on the afternoon of September 16th in the laundry room of the Explore Vandal Park.

Curious about the best outdoors, he will address a conference at 5:30 p.m. These ideas will be supplemented by an exhibition that will be open from 2:30 p.m.

Who is Guy Angler?

For decades, Kai Engler, a lawyer, has held numerous conferences on topics related to the legal field. But he is also known to maintain a privileged relationship with the Indians of the United States and Canada … Guy Angler held “talks” with his American friends for many years. He describes lifelong encounters during nearly 35 voyages across the Atlantic.

“Growing up in a humane sense, I, like the other children of my generation, learned to read through comics (mainly stories of Indians and cowboys at the time). Not only that, I felt they were still on the American continent, ”said Guy Engler.

North American Indians at the center of a unique exhibition

After meeting a group of Indians on tour in Europe in the 1980s, the former president of Bar had the opportunity to meet them and make the first friendly contacts. The 25-year journey into the New World continued.

Guy Angler will enrich this entirely new exhibition with history, customs, American and Canadian crows, chains, oats, onida, … souvenirs.

Useful information:

The exhibition is open from 2:30 pm and the conference is recommended at 5:30 pm due to the limited number of booking seats.

The museum is open as per the rules and health pass requested. Wearing a mask is mandatory.

➤ Park Explore Vental | F – 57540 Petite -Rosselle

Phone: +33 (0) 3 87 87 08 54 | [email protected] | www.parc-explor.com

