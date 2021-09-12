Home Top News Jobs London: Join the family of Lee Garrick Restaurant

Jobs London: Join the family of Lee Garrick Restaurant

Sep 12, 2021 0 Comments
La belle terrasse du restaurant Le Garrick à londres avec un verre de rosé posé sur la table
By Laurent Collin | Posted on 12/09/2021 at 9:42 am Updated on 09/12/2021 to 09:53

Located in the heart of Covent Garden, Le Garrick Restaurant strengthens its dining room service team. Many employee and staff positions are now available. Experience is “desirable”, but not required.

If you have a valid profile:

You can be full-time (40 hours) or part-time for at least 6 months

You smile and encourage learning

You love food and life

You want to work in a dynamic team with a real family sense

You have the right amount of English

Learn more about Le Garrick

Opened 35 years ago in the center of Covent Garden, our French restaurant is a true neighbor. Our food is genuine and the service is always friendly and warm. We preserve the art of French life and the sharing of good times. Our essential squid casserole with beef porcupine, onion soup, cashews, confet or duck breast, mussels and fries, charcoal boards, burgundy snails and escalator pepper.

The application will be sent to Charles Lepletier : [email protected]

The Garrick Restaurant, 10-12 Garrick Street, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9BH

Phone: 020 7240 7649

See also  South Australia to Kiolis

You May Also Like

North America invented the "Tune" and its director is already dreaming of a sequel

North America invented the “Tune” and its director is already dreaming of a sequel

Rugby - R. Championship - Quad Cooper and Australia face South Africa

Rugby – R. Championship – Quad Cooper and Australia face South Africa

Meeting with Indians in North America

Meeting with Indians in North America

Meeting with Indians in North America

Meeting with Indians in North America

The Most Recognizable Movie & TV Characters You Can Find Playing Best Free Pokies Online

Follow College Football Season Like a Pro

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *