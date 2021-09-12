Jobs London: Join the family of Lee Garrick Restaurant

Located in the heart of Covent Garden, Le Garrick Restaurant strengthens its dining room service team. Many employee and staff positions are now available. Experience is “desirable”, but not required.

If you have a valid profile:

You can be full-time (40 hours) or part-time for at least 6 months

You smile and encourage learning

You love food and life

You want to work in a dynamic team with a real family sense

You have the right amount of English

Learn more about Le Garrick

Opened 35 years ago in the center of Covent Garden, our French restaurant is a true neighbor. Our food is genuine and the service is always friendly and warm. We preserve the art of French life and the sharing of good times. Our essential squid casserole with beef porcupine, onion soup, cashews, confet or duck breast, mussels and fries, charcoal boards, burgundy snails and escalator pepper.

The application will be sent to Charles Lepletier : [email protected]

The Garrick Restaurant , 10-12 Garrick Street, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9BH

Phone: 020 7240 7649