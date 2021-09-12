Celebrities celebrate 20 years of September 11 attacks: “We must never forget”

Celebrities like Gary Underwood, Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds took to social media to celebrate the 9/11 victims on the 20th anniversary of the deadly attack.

On September 11, 2021, many years after the collapse of the Twin Towers, Americans showed that the victims could not be forgotten.

Underwood shared a long post on Saturday because he showed the flag at half-mast at the EH-OK farm.

“I remember where I was 20 years ago when a friend told me on the way to class what had happened,” Underwood wrote in his post. “It’s completely impossible to understand what he said then. To be honest, 20 years later, I still can’t figure it out.”

Toby Keith, Rally Creo songwriter on 9/11: “Never apologize for being patriotic”

“September 11 and we will never forget how it changed us as a nation,” he added. “We must remember those who lost their lives that day and continue to pray for their families who are in distress. And we continue to be grateful to those who were there to help, and to those who are always there to help. God bless America.”

Reynolds, a Canadian, shared his story of paying tribute to the 26 Canadians who lost their lives on that tragic day.

Reality TV star Chris Jenner shared a post in which portraits of 9/11 victims were created with shadows from the Twin Towers in the middle.

“20 years ago today,” he wrote. “Take a minute this morning to pay tribute to those who lost their lives, families and friends who lost loved ones, and to those who survived the horrific 9/11 attacks.

“I will never forget that day. My thoughts are with everyone who has lost someone they love,” Jenner added. “Life is so precious, it reminds me to cherish every moment I am with those I love today. We must show love, forgiveness, and compassion to each other and be thankful for the time we spent together.”

Click here to subscribe to the Entertainment Newsletter

Reese Witherspoon shared two posts on her Instagram story highlighting families who lost loved ones on September 11th.

My prayers go out to all the families who lost their love [sic] That day was 20 years ago, ”Witherspoon wrote. “We will never forget. Always in our hearts.”

Jennifer Garner shared a tribute to her own Instagram story.

“To all those who lost and all the heroes who tried to save them, we respect you,” the actress wrote. “To every family member and friend, we value your loss and promise we will never forget it.”

Speech presenter Ellen DeGeneres sent love to New York City on her Twitter account.

Actress Mindy Calling recalled what she was doing that day 20 years ago in a post shared on Twitter.

Calling pointed out how she felt “scared” and “helpless” that day, and how that feeling is not today.

“The people here have rebuilt and restored, but they will never forget,” he wrote. “I like you, New York.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Model Ziki Hadid paid tribute.

“My heart is heavy today thinking of all the lives lost that day 20 years ago,” he wrote. “I will never forget that day, after which NYC became the city that gave me the most. Send light and love to all first responders, New Yorkers, loved ones and victims around the world of the tragedy of 2001. I am proud of New York’s resilient spirit and proud to be a part of it. God bless you. ”