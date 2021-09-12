Home Sports Brief MLP: The Mets are preparing to make the vaccine mandatory The end of the promising season

Sep 12, 2021 0 Comments
Brief MLP: The Mets are preparing to make the vaccine mandatory The end of the promising season

The Mets are preparing to force the vaccine

Team staff have been instructed to prove vaccination evidence in City Field.

Speaking of the Mets, Noah Cinderella hopes to play by the end of the season.

Zack Greinke a la COVID-19

He is added to the list of those injured by astros.

The end of the promising season

Many teams are vying for the playoff spot, and the struggle for the best runner-up intensifies with three weeks to go.

Julio Urias approaches a record

He currently has 17 wins this season, the highest in the national league.

Franco wandering the wounded list

This is exactly what the Rays expected.

He has been waiting since July

Rigley Field welcomes Chris Bryant for the first time since transferring to Chicago.

Daniel Birru

Releases: 324

