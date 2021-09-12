Brief MLP: The Mets are preparing to make the vaccine mandatory The end of the promising season

The Mets are preparing to force the vaccine

Team staff have been instructed to prove vaccination evidence in City Field.

Speaking of the Mets, Noah Cinderella hopes to play by the end of the season.

Zack Greinke a la COVID-19

He is added to the list of those injured by astros.

Zack Greenkey said he and his wife and two sons tested positive for COVID-19. Greenkey said he had minor symptoms and that everyone in his family who tested positive – including himself – was fully vaccinated. – Chandler Rome (handChandler_Rome) September 11, 2021

The end of the promising season

Many teams are vying for the playoff spot, and the struggle for the best runner-up intensifies with three weeks to go.

This year’s playoff format, the final form without being expanded into the new CBA, has produced some exciting late season play with 3 weeks remaining. Currently 10 teams are battling for a wild card berth, with 5 AL teams playing each other in the loss column. – Bob Nightengale (BNightengale) September 11, 2021

Julio Urias approaches a record

He currently has 17 wins this season, the highest in the national league.

Julio Urias could become the first 20 games winner of the National League in 5 years. He was not even among the first two Sai Young rivals of his team. It may be time to reconsider that conversation: https://t.co/10YQfWVY5R – Bill Shaykin (ில் Phil Shaykin) September 11, 2021

Franco wandering the wounded list

This is exactly what the Rays expected.

He has been waiting since July

Rigley Field welcomes Chris Bryant for the first time since transferring to Chicago.