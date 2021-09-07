Home World Weapons storage in Germany: Barbach wants to dismantle US atomic bombs

Arms storage in Germany
Barbach wants to get rid of American nuclear bombs

About 20 US nuclear bombs are still in Germany. Your withdrawal has already played a role in previous election campaigns – with nothing changing after the election. Green presidential candidate Barbach wants to take the issue more seriously.

Green Chancellor Annela Berbach wants to push for the withdrawal of US nuclear weapons from Germany if she wins the election. In view of the disarmament talks between the United States and Russia, a new federal government should clarify: “Of course, US nuclear weapons must be part of this disarmament in Germany and Europe,” Barbach told the ARD “election arena” on Monday evening. “We have a chance now. We must seize it and no longer pursue a foreign policy of escaping when in doubt.”

In late July, the nuclear powers, the United States and Russia, began new disarmament talks, which were previously agreed at a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Germany, along with other NATO countries such as Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Turkey, has been involved in NATO’s nuclear blockade by maintaining nuclear weapons. It is estimated that about 20 atomic bombs are still stored at the Beechel air base in Ebel, which will be dropped by Bundeswehr fighter jets in an emergency. In addition to the Greens and the Left, SPD party and parliamentary group leaders have also spoken out in support of the US withdrawal of nuclear weapons. The union strongly opposes it.

“Can you put them in a package?”

Barbach also recommended the signing of the United Nations Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. “Germany has not yet signed up because we have not entered into negotiations with the question of US nuclear weapons in Germany,” the Green presidential candidate said. Of the 193 UN members, 122 ratified the treaty in 2017. But presumably nine nuclear powers and the NATO government have none of them.

NATO considers existing agreements to be a very effective basis for concrete disarmament measures. Barbach stressed: “If I want to change something, in my view it is important not only to promise that it will happen at some point, but also to take decisive action.” That means you have to talk to Americans about American nuclear weapons in Germany. “We can’t put them in a package and send them back.”

In ARD “Wahlarena” the audience listens to the candidate for the presidency for 75 minutes. 65 viewers were invited to broadcast with Baerbock on L viewbeck, but most were also converted via video. On Tuesday, SPD presidential candidate Olaf Scholes will answer questions from the public about Union Chancellor candidate Armin Lashed on Sept. 15.

