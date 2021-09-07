Home World The Israeli air force dropped bombs on the Gaza Strip

The Israeli air force dropped bombs on the Gaza Strip

Sep 07, 2021 0 Comments
Palestine : L’aviation israélienne bombarde la bande de Gaza
New tension in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. From Monday, September 6 to Tuesday, September 7, Israel launched an attack on the Gaza Strip by loading inflated balloons from the Palestinian territories.

“The warplanes targeted a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop and a Hamas military base in Khan Yunus in the southern Gaza Strip at night,” the IDF said in a statement. The strikes were in retaliation for balloons fired by Hamas, the Islamic movement in power in Gaza, into Israeli territory.

According to Palestinian security sources in Gaza, several missiles fell on a Hamas militant training camp in the Khan Yunus area. Witnesses said the army also fired artillery in the north of the micro-region. According to medical sources in Gaza, there was no loss of life due to the strike. Israeli firefighters have previously reported three wildfires in Israeli communities near the area caused by volcanic balloons.

The escape of six Palestinians from prison is provoking tension

The attacks came after most Palestinian prisoners, members of Islamic Jihad, another armed group operating in Gaza, escaped from an Israeli prison. Israeli security forces set up checkpoints around Gaza on Monday to prevent fugitives from trying to enter.

“The Zionist bombing of the Gaza Strip is an attempt to cover up the occupation (Israel, editorial note) and its inability and failure to confront the struggle of our people, especially six of our civilian fighters. Freedom from Gilboa prison,” Hamas spokesman Hashem Qasem said in a recent statement. The Israeli air force has carried out several such attacks over the weeks.

See also  BIDEN sends Afghanistan benefits to Kim: US offers Pristina concessions to protect former allies

Clashes between Gaza and the Palestinian Territories between Palestinians have claimed many lives and injured dozens.

You May Also Like

The union continues to collapse! - Less than 20 percent in an election poll for the first time - Politics

The union continues to collapse! – Less than 20 percent in an election poll for the first time – Politics

Weapons storage in Germany: Barbach wants to dismantle US atomic bombs

Weapons storage in Germany: Barbach wants to dismantle US atomic bombs

Horrific homosexual attack in Madrid: They wrote "fake" knife to 20-year-old boy | Community

Horrific homosexual attack in Madrid: They wrote “fake” knife to 20-year-old boy | Community

Speaking of women’s rights, the leader of the PPNU was plotted by the Taliban

Speaking of women’s rights, the leader of the PPNU was plotted by the Taliban

More than 1,000 Americans and aides await departure from Afghanistan ... "Taliban call for talks"

More than 1,000 Americans and aides await departure from Afghanistan … “Taliban call for talks”

Green tea and cocoa for the prevention of serious diseases associated with aging

Green tea and cocoa for the prevention of serious diseases associated with aging

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *