Pro Plus: Increases Samsung microSD cards up to 160 Mbps

Samsung Introduces New Memory Cards In Popular Micro SD Format With a storage capacity of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, the Pro Plus series reaches 160 MB / s read, which is slightly faster than the Evo Plus with a maximum of 130 MB / s.

Faster than the interface allows

On internal testing with at least its own reading devices, the Samsung Pro Plus series’ microSD cards have a maximum readability of 160 MB / s and a readability of 120 MB / s. You are using the UHS-I bus, which allows a maximum of 104 MB / s, but thank you “Proprietary technology“Theoretical limit is exceeded. Other manufacturers, such as Lexar, do the same. In the footnotes, Samsung points out that reading devices must support this increased performance.

Available in the Pro Plus option with a USB adapter that supports 160 MB / s for an additional charge.

Micro SD cards with a UHS-II interface can work even faster, with peaks of around 300 MB / s, but they are rare and relatively expensive. PCI Express is expected to go on SD cards next year: first-generation SD Express memory cards are expected to reach nearly 900 MB / s.

Performance classes and protests

All models in the Pro Plus series are listed with performance classes U3, V30 and A2. U3 and V30 stand for at least 30 MB / s for consecutive characters, for example 4K video recording. A2 is secondary to the so-called processor performance class, which also makes random reads and requests for writing performance.

Requirements of Application Performance Class 1 and 2 according to SDA

Samsung advertises with 6 times protection against some external influences, which include the following points:

Waterproof: Up to 72 hours in 1 meter deep sea water.

Temperature resistance: Operating temperature -25 ° C to 85 C, not active: -40 ° C to 85 C.

X-ray safe: up to 100 mGy, similar to X-ray scanners at airports.

No wear: up to 10,000 mating cycles.

Fall-proof: Falls from a height of 5 meters.

Magnetic Resistance: Up to 15,000 CA, which is similar to the magnetic field of high-field MRI. Samsung via Pro Plus Micro SD

Pro-Plus Micro SD cards will be available in September at the above prices. Global Press Release (English) also mentions “Redesigned and upgraded“Models of the Evo Plus series with low performance values.