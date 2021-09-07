Mars Rocks premiere in the United States

Prohabaco – The largest Mars meteorite to fall on Earth is on display for the first time at the Maine Minerals and Gem Museum in Bethel. United States, Last week Wednesday (1/9/2021).

The stone piece, named Taoudenni 002, weighs 14.5 kilograms and measures 25 centimeters wide.

The rock of Mars is thought to have reached Earth as a result of the impact of a large asteroid or comet.

“Mars rocks can fall to Earth as meteorites,” said Carl AG, director of the Meteor Institute at the University of New Mexico.

“They were expelled from Mars by a high impact and energetic event,” he added.

After the impact of the strong impact the rock is ejected from Mars, they move into space and eventually end up in orbit around the Earth and the Sun.

AG said the rock from the Red Planet was the largest, uncut Mars meteorite on Earth.

According to him, there are about 300 Martian rocks on Earth, weighing a total of 227 kilograms.

However, collectors often break to sell them separately, so the number of known Mars meteorites on Earth can range from 100 to 150 pieces.

A local meteor hunter discovered the Taoudenni 002 near a salt mine in Mali, and Dorl Pitt, the world’s leading meteor dealer, purchased it in April 2021 for the Museum of Minerals and Gems in Maine.