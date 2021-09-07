Kitsch, an independent company that developed a device to help owners of McDonald’s fast food chain repair their ice cream machines, has obtained a restraining order against McFleary, the official manufacturer of the machines at Taylor.

Taylor, the only company previously known to repair soft cream machines and authorized to maintain them, has now found himself at the center of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FTC) investigation, seeking to know McDonald’s reviews. The Wall Street Journal reported last week how many times its suppliers and equipment and restaurant owners are allowed to work on their own machines.

To help owners maintain their Taylor machine, the device developed by Kitch acts as a surveillance tool, monitoring for malfunctions and preventing things from getting worse.

McDonald’s ice cream machines, which have long been known to be broken, are said to be a victim of their diversity, making them difficult to clean and maintain. These should be separated and cleaned once every two weeks.

But now the McDonald’s owner would have warned owners not to leave the monopoly on repairing Taylor and buy the Kitsch device.

Following the filing of the injunction, Taylor allegedly asked a McDonald’s owner to obtain a kitsch device and use it to obtain “confidential business information.”

Taylor admits that Kitch has acquired the device, to see if it “depletes the software’s power source. [de la machine] And / or cause malfunction ”.

Further, according to an order filed by Kitch, Taylor allegedly told employees and owners of the owners that Kitch’s device would cause “serious injury”.

At this point, the Provisional Order against Taylor states, “All defendants may not use, copy, disclose or make available any information, including any formula, model, package, program, device, method, technique or process obtained from them.”