Kiss Booth 4 Latest Updates & What’s Next? – Observer of Trois

Kissing Booth is a 2018 North American romantic comedy for teenagers based on the 2012 novel by Beth Reckless. Vince Marcello wrote the screenplay and directed the film. The film stars Joel Courtney, Joey King and Jacob Elordi.

On May 11, 2018, The Kiss Booth came to the screen. The second series of the film, Kissing Booth Two, was released on July 24, 2020, and the third series, The Kissing Booth Three, was released on August 11, 2021.

Elle Evans, Lee Flynn and Nova Flynn are the main characters in the film. She and Lee have been close friends since childhood, and they are committed to a set of friendship rules to keep their relationship special. The bond between Elle and Leigh is in jeopardy when Lee’s different older brother finds his first love in Noah Flynn.

Slowly, love blossoms between Noah and Elle; She hurts Leigh for violating these specific rules; Slowly, tension begins to build between the two brothers, and she faces the prospect of losing both of them.

Kissing booth 4: What’s next?

Season 4 seems unlikely after the completion of the third film, The Kissing Booth, and three film actress Joey King called the third film “End of an Era”. Fans of this series clearly want the sequel to the film, and the film’s vague ending will lead to a fan-favorite fourth series.

The third film ends with Epilogue ending six years into the future, in which Elle and Noah reunite for the first time since splitting up before starting college. During the motorcycle ride, near the end of the movie, there were sparks of their old love.

Following that final, fans came up with their own ideas of what the story would be like for the rest of their lives. Meanwhile, Netflix has not yet announced any sequel, such as the fourth sequel to the film or the TV series.

“It really moves to say goodbye to the role you have played for so many years and to portray that personality at such important times in my life,” Joey King told Nerds of Color. Usually, we do not know about a movie sequel because it has a huge fan base around the world and fans can expect a sequel or news of the movie in a few years.