Diseases associated with 9/11 would have killed more people than attacks

The fund has received more than 67,000 compensation claims since its inception in 2011 for those close to areas affected by al-Qaeda jihadists 20 years ago and those who later developed the disease.

Most include people who live or work near the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, whose collapse released toxic fumes that covered the neighborhood for weeks.

Nearly half of the files were related to cancer patients and were filed in the name of 3,900 deaths.

“This means that the number of deaths due to diseases related to September 11 is higher than the number of deaths due to September 11,” said Finance Manager Rupa Bhattacharya.

On this historic day, nearly 3,000 people died after four planes were hijacked, two of which crashed into skyscrapers in Manhattan, one in the Pentagon and the other in a jungle area of ​​Pennsylvania. After the passenger counter-attack.

Compensation funds for the relatives of the missing and the survivors were soon created. In 2011, a law relaunched it and expanded it to new audiences after the appearance of cancers, especially among firefighters and people who had cleared the rubble in New York. In 2019, its mandate was extended to 2090.

With 900 new cases being filed every month by 2021, according to Ms. Bhattacharya, the demands continue, making it even more difficult to estimate the total number of tragedies for her. “The tragedy of 9/11 continues,” he noted.

So far, the fund has settled more than 41,000 formal cases involving 2,132 deaths and awarded nearly $ 9 billion in damages.

President Joe Biden visited all three sites of the play on Saturday to “pay tribute and remember the lives lost” in these attacks that rocked the United States and the world.