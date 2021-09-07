Home Top News Diseases associated with 9/11 would have killed more people than attacks

Diseases associated with 9/11 would have killed more people than attacks

Sep 07, 2021 0 Comments
Diseases associated with 9/11 would have killed more people than attacks

The fund has received more than 67,000 compensation claims since its inception in 2011 for those close to areas affected by al-Qaeda jihadists 20 years ago and those who later developed the disease.

Most include people who live or work near the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, whose collapse released toxic fumes that covered the neighborhood for weeks.

You May Also Like

Parmi les entreprises ayant bénéficié du dispositif Jobkeeper, le spécialiste des paris sportifs Tabcorp n'a pas rendu les aides perçues malgré des profits records.

Covid: In Australia, companies have been ordered to repay a portion of state aid

London demands renegotiation of Northern Irish ethics

London demands renegotiation of Northern Irish ethics

Vaccines and intensive care against Govt in New-Galilee

Vaccines and intensive care against Govt in New-Galilee

Hope to return to school in London

Hope to return to school in London

Ports: Challenges and Opportunities in Latin America

Ports: Challenges and Opportunities in Latin America

Le ministre des Finances australien, Josh Frydenberg, se félicite de la bonne résistance du commerce malgré les sanctions chinoises.

Trade: Australia resists Chinese pressure

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *