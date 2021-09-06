Home Economy With AON3D, 3D printing comes to the moon

Founded in 2015, AON3D is an industrial 3D printer manufacturer based in New York and Montreal. Recently, the company announced that it has received $ 11.5 million in Series A funding. This finance will be used to upgrade the R&D sector of the company, especially to meet the needs of the customers based on 3D printing. In parallel to this fundraiser, AON3D announced its partnership with Astrobotic.

Both companies aim to build the first American lander to land on the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. And for the first time in history, hundreds of 3D printed parts will be fitted in the lander. “TheThe ability to 3D print lightweight and robust end parts of our printers – from any high quality thermoplastic available – enables AON3D to manufacture key components for them.“, Explains Kevin Hahn, CEO and co – founder of AON3D.” We believe that the future of 3D printing lies in openness and affordability, so that SMEs will have access to the same hardware as large companies.

3D moon axis

The M2 + 3D printer made it possible to manufacture various parts (Photo Credits: AON3D)

3D printing is coming to the moon

AON3D used its latest 3D printer, the M2 +, to manufacture the various parts that make up the landing gear. In these components, we ensure that all commands and other important data in the integrated avionics boxes are executed. In addition, the American company’s 3D solutions were designed to build the Moonbox, a lightweight spacecraft that can withstand extreme levels of space and secure objects on the lunar surface.

According to the manufacturer of 3D printers, the main advantage of the M2 + is its ability to use a very large number of materials. Comment by Clay Inman, Mechanical Engineer on Astrophotics: Using PEEK, PEKK and ULTEM using one machine — moving from low-cost full-scale prototypes to space-ready areas — is huge in achieving our ambitious goals. Now we can rigorously test our parts, create custom tools, and then go straight to printing proprietary, work-ready components with engineering-quality materials.. In short, this partnership will take first place in history: a spacecraft with 3D printed parts will land on the moon.

What do you think about using 3D printing to equip lunar lander? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments or members of the article Forum 3D Native. All our videos can be found on our channel Web light Or follow us Facebook Where Twitter !

Cover Image Credits: AON3D

