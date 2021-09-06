Home Economy US government warns of error in union – ICT News

Sep 06, 2021 0 Comments
This is a significant bug in the Atlasian Association, which is being actively exploited worldwide, according to the American Cybercom Organization.

Error CVE-2021-26084 discussed at Atlasian Association wiki software. The vulnerability is so serious that US cybercom, the Department of Defense’s cyber security, has issued a warning. “The massive exploitation of the Atlasian Association error CVE-2021-26084 is ongoing and is expected to accelerate further,” read a statement released Friday. Therefore, the company advises companies to close this breach as soon as possible, but the United States is enjoying a long weekend. Therefore, it is a privilege moment for cyber attacks because it often takes a long time before a company employee notices something unusual.

Sangamam is a popular wiki software. A series of misguided gangs aimed at infiltrating corporate networks are currently scanning violations. Atlasian announced on August 25 that a critical bug had been detected in various versions of the association server and data center, allowing a user to use unauthorized run code in the software. Revised version has been published. The defect appears to affect only servers on campus, not the cloud-provided versions of the association.

