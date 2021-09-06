Home World Horrific homosexual attack in Madrid: They wrote “fake” knife to 20-year-old boy | Community

Horrific homosexual attack in Madrid: They wrote “fake” knife to 20-year-old boy | Community

Sep 06, 2021 0 Comments
Horrific homosexual attack in Madrid: They wrote "fake" knife to 20-year-old boy | Community

It happened in Madrid. The 20-year-old Spanish man condemned the brutal attack by eight unidentified men, hid him, humiliated him and stabbed him in the buttocks.

The events took place this Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of Madrid Malasana At 5:00 pm, the local portal announced Newspaper.

The story of the young man, who was approached by the media with unidentified police sources, refers to the fact that they shouted at him “Fake”, “disgusting” and “shit eater.”

At the same time, with a razor, strangers cut off his lip and mentioned “Antichrist”.

A few seconds later, while the victim was on the ground, unidentified men lowered their pants and wrote “fake” on his buttocks using the same knife.

Europress News Agency also published this information, he confirmed the facts by accessing the same account and the young man then went to the National Police Center.

The El Tario report is the responsibility of the Central District Police, who are focusing their efforts on hate crime theory. The testimony of security cameras and witnesses is key to the investigation.

In light of these facts, the Kifkif Association for the Protection and Representation of People with Sexual Diversity pointed out EuropaPress This is an “organized, very serious and criminal act”.

See also  Belarus blocks above 50 news internet sites amid huge protests from President Alexander Lukashenko

If the victim knew the culprits and for some reason they planned the attack, it seems they were waiting for him on the portal.

KifkifMeanwhile, he called on the political parties represented in the Madrid legislature to “condemn the crimes and hate crimes against the LGDPI coalition in a very clear and effective manner.” “We join the voices calling for an urgent call from the LGDPI Council of the Autonomous Community to address the increase in these crimes in the region,” they added.

You May Also Like

Speaking of women’s rights, the leader of the PPNU was plotted by the Taliban

Speaking of women’s rights, the leader of the PPNU was plotted by the Taliban

More than 1,000 Americans and aides await departure from Afghanistan ... "Taliban call for talks"

More than 1,000 Americans and aides await departure from Afghanistan … “Taliban call for talks”

Green tea and cocoa for the prevention of serious diseases associated with aging

Green tea and cocoa for the prevention of serious diseases associated with aging

Heavy gunfire erupted in the center of Guinea's capital, and the army spread through the streets

Heavy gunfire erupted in the center of Guinea’s capital, and the army spread through the streets

Склали "загальну картину подій": ООН оприлюднить доповідь про посадку літака з Протасевичем - новини Білорусь - 24 Канал

You have created a “general picture of events”: UN releases report on plane landing with Protashevich – Belarus

Police not turned to thugs side in Sedinze!

Police not turned to thugs side in Sedinze!

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *