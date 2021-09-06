Government of the Sakhalin Region of Russia and Nova Wind sign an agreement for cooperation in the field of wind energy

The government of the Far East region and Nova Wind of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation have signed an agreement for cooperation in wind power construction projects.

The document was signed by Alexei Flick, head of Sakhalin provincial government, and Alexander Korsch, chief executive of Novavind JSC.

The agreement focuses on the feasibility study for the construction of wind power facilities in Sakhalin district and the preparatory work for the construction of a total 200 MW wind farm to be commissioned in 2024.

Alexander Korsakin, CEO of Nova Wind, said: “Sagal’s wind turbines represent an interesting new area for us with its characteristics related to the implementation of projects. Hope to contribute strongly.

Alexei Flyk, head of Sakhalin regional government, added: “Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a reduction in carbon emissions. To achieve this, it is necessary to increase the share of energy generated from renewable sources such as wind power. Important The supply of energy from abroad cannot be relied upon, so we pay special attention to diversifying energy sources.

Source: Rt