Deauville American Film Festival | Jane Birkin, who suffered a stroke, canceled her visit

(Paris) Jane Birkin, 74, “suffered a mild stroke”, “is fine”, but her family said in a statement sent to the AFP on Monday that she was canceling her visit to the American Film Festival in Deauville.

Can we read in this short text sent by his agent that the singer and actress “suffered a mild stroke a few days ago”? “She is fine and her relatives want us to respect the peace she needs to heal. Jane is eager to find her audience,” it is further written.

In addition to his presence at the festival in Dewey, the artist’s participation in the Cine Rencontras Festival in Codentil this week is also being canceled. Jane Birkin had to preserve the film at these cinematic meetings Jane Barr Charlotte, Directed by his daughter Charlotte Gainsburg and presented unopposed in Cannes this summer.

Born in London on December 14, 1946, Jan Birkin was the favorite English woman of the French, inseparable from Serge Gainsburg, who was his museum and ambassador. “When I see forty-year-old Frenchmen listening to songs, I know they are a part of their history, but they are also a part of me,” he said briefly in the 2018 issue of his diary. Faded diaries. It was in this book that he spoke openly about chronic fighting leukemia, which first appeared in his life in the late 1990s.

Documentary Jane Barr Charlotte, Gentle and introspective, deals with Jane Birkin’s daily life, the curiosity she shared with her daughter about dogs at her home in Brittany, and the painful things of absence and illness.

Charlotte Gainesburg exhibits in Cannes about her father Serge Gainsburg, the icon of French music who died in 1991, and the daughter of composer John Barry and his sister Kate Barry. With Serge and died in 2013 at the age of 46 in tragic circumstances.

During his last public performances, Jane Birkin showed herself in excellent form, either at Cannes or on stage at the Francofolis de la Rochelle, where she sang songs taken from her latest album. Oh! Sorry you were sleeping …, Étienne Daho, and Serge Gainsburg designed with standards written for her.