Home World You have created a “general picture of events”: UN releases report on plane landing with Protashevich – Belarus

You have created a “general picture of events”: UN releases report on plane landing with Protashevich – Belarus

Sep 05, 2021 0 Comments
Склали "загальну картину подій": ООН оприлюднить доповідь про посадку літака з Протасевичем - новини Білорусь - 24 Канал

The organization plans to share the findings of its investigation in November. In particular, experts visited Minsk to find out the details.

To the title Protashevich’s girlfriend Sofia Sabeka gave an “interview” to a pro-government channel in Belarus.

UN report on plane landing with Protashevich in Minsk

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) traveled to Belarus to investigate the Ryanair plane crash. After that, security forces arrested Roman Prodoshevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sabiha.

The status of the investigation will be announced on September 13. If the Council members accept this report, it will be made public.
– As stated in ICAO.

Also, ICAO team leader Sylvain Lefoyer said – thanks to previous work, he and his colleagues have already been able to create a “general picture of events”.

“Now we need to clarify a number of facts, as well as gather more information and materials,” Lefoyer said while experts traveled to Minsk.

Briefly about the retention of protacevic

  • In May 2021, the former editor of the opposition telegram channel NEXTA Roman Prodasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sabeka was shot down. He was detained in Minsk.
  • The pair flew on an Athens – Vilnius flight. The cause of the plane’s landing in Belarus was called the mine report, but was not found after testing the explosives on board.
  • Then on the pro-government television channel Protashevich’s “interview” appeared, In which he is said to have admitted his guilt in organizing mass riots.
  • According to Protashevich’s father, his The son was repeatedly tortured.
  • June 25 Detained a boy and a girl Transferred to house arrest.
READ  Vladimir Putin is taking drastic measures to avoid COVID-19

You May Also Like

Police not turned to thugs side in Sedinze!

Police not turned to thugs side in Sedinze!

ABBA is displaying their digital copies, which will be staged to replace them during their world tour

ABBA is displaying their digital copies, which will be staged to replace them during their world tour

The largest trikeratoba skeleton in the auction - who is the famous "Big John"

The largest trikeratoba skeleton in the auction – who is the famous “Big John”

Protesters say they have killed large numbers of Taliban militants since August 15

Protesters say they have killed large numbers of Taliban militants since August 15

Taliban sources say the new government in Afghanistan will be led by Mullah Bardar, whose leaders are coming to Kabul.

Taliban sources say the new government in Afghanistan will be led by Mullah Bardar, whose leaders are coming to Kabul.

Los Angeles Police responds to shootings in middle schools and kindergartens; There are wounded in the world

Los Angeles Police responds to shootings in middle schools and kindergartens; There are wounded in the world

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *