Home Economy When an American soldier is fined $ 10,000 in a Belgian bag

When an American soldier is fined $ 10,000 in a Belgian bag

Sep 05, 2021 0 Comments
When an American soldier is fined $ 10,000 in a Belgian bag

Last Thursday, when he entered the court to play the second round of the US Open against young Italian Lorenzo Musetti, Reilly Obelka was allowed in directly by the tournament organizers. Questioned? His pink bag – straight outside the artist Tim von Lair gallery – is decorated with a bigger logo than the American Grand Slam allowed. According to the rules, the logo of the extra bag brought to the court (excluding the hot bag containing drinks, etc.) should not be more than ten centimeters. If the design is larger than that, the player will be fined … $ 10,000

An astronomical sum for breaking the rules, which set Reilly Opelka somewhat aside. “It’s a joke that this is happening at the US Open,” the American giant (2m11) responded after his victory. “$ 10,000 for a pink bag? Come on! The referee told me I had to measure it. My job is not to measure logos, but to win matches. I broke a rocket by the knee. I did not pay a dollar. But for a pink bag, I was fined $ 10,000.” Opelka, which feels like it’s trying to make money at the U.S. Open, has its lawsuits “to make up for lost ticket sales last year.” Due to Govt.

READ  Overpayments 'rip-off' on mobile phone contracts could price you more than £400 a year, Which? says | British isles Information

You May Also Like

Technology companies are mobilizing after the passage of a law restricting the right to abortion in Texas

Technology companies are mobilizing after the passage of a law restricting the right to abortion in Texas

New York Bike Delivery Men risk their lives during a storm

New York Bike Delivery Men risk their lives during a storm

Facebook: Algorithm makes black humans wrong for monkeys

Facebook: Algorithm makes black humans wrong for monkeys

Business Diversity: The United States is more concerned and aware of these issues than any other country in the world

Business Diversity: The United States is more concerned and aware of these issues than any other country in the world

Since August, 258 million euros have been raised by French start-ups

Since August, 258 million euros have been raised by French start-ups

Franசois Mussel left us in the summer

Franசois Mussel left us in the summer

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *