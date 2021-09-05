Home Technology WhatsApp Gifts: This is like the big change we have been waiting for

WhatsApp Gifts: This is like the big change we have been waiting for

Sep 05, 2021 0 Comments
WhatsApp Gifts: This is like the big change we have been waiting for
WhatsApp (photo becks)

As revealed in the first image of the reactions interface in the app uploaded this weekend, you can quickly respond to WhatsApp messages in emojis that are linked to a separate message in the chat. To the site WABetaInfo.

In the image you can see that the reaction option in WhatsApp shows different emojis at the bottom of the message and next to them is the number representing the total emoji received from all the respondents in the call. You can see the list of respondents and the emoji selected by each of them.

According to the website, the new option is currently being tested on the iPhone version of WhatsApp, but the company is working on the same option for the Android version of the app. In addition, the site claims that in contrast to parallel “reactions” interfaces such as Facebook and Instagram, any existing emoji can be selected, allowing you to choose from a few unique emojis selected by the interface creators.

This film is the first proof For the report one and a half weeks ago WhatsApp works on the possibilities of reactions – that is, instead of sending a regular message, select an attached emoji and respond to messages in use.

Comments on the article(0):

Your reply has been received and will be published subject to system policies.
Thanks.

For a new answer

Your reply was not sent due to a communication problem, please try again.

Return to comment

READ  Risks of watching pirate football on the internet in streaming

You May Also Like

Новые требования ЕС

The EU requires 7 years of maintenance and upgrades for smartphones. Opposed by Samsung, Apple and Huawei

Latest Marathi News

Want to hide the last scene and the blue tick on WhatsApp? Learning Method – Marathi News | Last seen on WhatsApp and learn how to hide blue dicks

Asus unveils products and OLEDs with Windows 11 operating system

Asus unveils products and OLEDs with Windows 11 operating system

Bit coin

Bit currency | Shock to Bitcoin .. not currency .. only digital property ..?!

How many satellites are there in space?

"Apple" faces a new corruption scandal

“Apple” faces a new corruption scandal

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *