WhatsApp Gifts: This is like the big change we have been waiting for

This film is the first proof For the report one and a half weeks ago WhatsApp works on the possibilities of reactions – that is, instead of sending a regular message, select an attached emoji and respond to messages in use.

According to the website, the new option is currently being tested on the iPhone version of WhatsApp, but the company is working on the same option for the Android version of the app. In addition, the site claims that in contrast to parallel “reactions” interfaces such as Facebook and Instagram, any existing emoji can be selected, allowing you to choose from a few unique emojis selected by the interface creators.

In the image you can see that the reaction option in WhatsApp shows different emojis at the bottom of the message and next to them is the number representing the total emoji received from all the respondents in the call. You can see the list of respondents and the emoji selected by each of them.

As revealed in the first image of the reactions interface in the app uploaded this weekend, you can quickly respond to WhatsApp messages in emojis that are linked to a separate message in the chat. To the site WABetaInfo.

