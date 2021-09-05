Home Top News Panama: Legal use of cannabis for medical purposes – LINFO.re

Panama: Legal use of cannabis for medical purposes – LINFO.re

Sep 05, 2021 0 Comments
Panama: Legal use of cannabis for medical purposes - LINFO.re

On Monday, August 30, the Panama Parliament approved a bill legalizing the use of cannabis for medical purposes. President Laurentino Cortizo has not yet released the speech.

The first country in Central America to allow cannabis consumption

At Panama, A bill legalizing the application Cannabis Is For medical purposes Approved by Parliament on Monday. The speech, brought by Assembly Speaker Crispiano Adams, was accepted by 44 votes and there was nothing against it, according to media reports. This is the first place Central America !

Waiting for text notification

The law, which has not yet been enacted by President L. Cortiso, refers to culture Cannabis, Its use and marketing will be monitored. The government will issue the license. For a member of the ruling party, this decision will help “So far hundreds of Panamanians have not been able to get this Medicine“.

From “Therapeutic, medical, veterinary, scientific and research objectives”

Specifies the text Cannabis Used for “Therapeutic, medical, veterinary, scientific and research objectives across the national territory”. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

Read also> Cannabis: Elected officials and delegates from Marseille call for its “trial legalization”

READ  ITV This Morning Fans 'Brutal' Iman Holmes 'Scary' Spin To Win

You May Also Like

Assistant in Australia Scott Morrison Want to make better progress in the NBA? | NBA

Assistant in Australia Scott Morrison Want to make better progress in the NBA? | NBA

London: The famous Tower Bridge was blocked by environmental activists

London: The famous Tower Bridge was blocked by environmental activists

« Échappées belles » du 4 septembre 2021

“Beautiful Escapes” of September 4, 2021: Tonight “South Australia: Beats Tasmania” in France 5

American / Uruguayan-Virtual or face-to-face, young people celebrate their 42nd National Youth Day

American / Uruguayan-Virtual or face-to-face, young people celebrate their 42nd National Youth Day

Australia wants to host 2030 or 2034 World Cup / World Cup / August 12, 2021 / SOFOOT.com

Australia wants to host 2030 or 2034 World Cup / World Cup / August 12, 2021 / SOFOOT.com

The famous Tower Bridge was blocked by environmental activists

The famous Tower Bridge was blocked by environmental activists

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *