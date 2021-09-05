“New York’s Scenes of the Seventies” – Release

For many, even though he has made twenty films since then, especially for television, American Susan Seidelman is the director I looked for a clue, Delicious treat In the eighties Guest star with Madonna in Dansteria, and music videoInside the hole. Crossing Paris to show his first film, Smitherins (1982), as part of the selection of beautiful rebellious women A Champs-Ellis Film Festival dedicated to independent American and French cinemaShe answers our questionnaire.

What was the first record you bought as a teenager with your own money?

I don’t know what to do with it By Dusty Springfield. I remember when I was 12 or 13 years old dancing slowly to this song during one of my first “boy-girl” parties. When my first boyfriend Bobby, 14, broke my heart I sang it alone in my room.

Last record you purchased?

Probably the last vinyl I bought Thin shade From Eminem. I lost it, I wanted to collect records.

Where do you like to listen to music?

In the back porch of my house, so I could dance like crazy without anyone seeing me. When I was younger, I loved dancing, but sometimes I see my reflection in the mirror and I can’t help it …