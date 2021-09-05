Home Top News London: The famous Tower Bridge was blocked by environmental activists

Sep 05, 2021 0 Comments
Activists from the environmental movement’s devastating insurgency on Monday disrupted traffic in the British capital and blocked the famous Bascul Bridge Tower Bridge as part of a climate emergency alert.

“Activists are using vans and caravans to block the road,” London Police and Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

“Activists are lying at the north junction of Tower Bridge, causing further disruption,” he added. Monday is a public holiday in the UK.

Stopped at the scene “immediately” Police said they were trying to “resume traffic” in collaboration with London City Police.

“Blocking the roads is unjust and we warn those who prove they should disperse. They can be arrested if they do not move,” he added.

The Holocaust (XR) launched two weeks of protests and action in London last Monday calling on governments to act “urgently” on climate change. The movement is particularly opposed to public investment in fossil fuels.

Created in the UK in 2018, the activist network uses public disobedience to highlight the government’s inaction on climate change.

Tower Bridge connects the city of Thames with the River Thames, across the River Thames. Built between 1886 and 1894, the structure was considered the “longest and most sophisticated Pascal Bridge ever built” on its website.

