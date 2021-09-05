At a glance M.L.P. Julian Merweather’s rehab is going well

Jacob de Chrome is far from coming back
For the next 10 days he (at least) should not be on the mat.
At least the Mets are reuniting with James McCann.
Some statistics about Alek Manova
At 15 starts, no one tried to steal a goal from the rookie pitcher.
Ross Atkins is always trying to improve his team
The combinations of Jack Lamb and Jarrod Tyson are good examples of this.
Andrew Velasquez dreams of meeting Derek Jetter
Considering that he grew up in the Bronx, you can understand that.
Evan Rodriguez may have been a member of the Yankees
Andy Pettit and George Posada would never have been legends in the Bronx.
Julian Merweather’s rehab is going well
He could soon join Jais.
Shoaib Ohdani continues to impress
Does he give us the best season in history from a player?