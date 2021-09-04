MLB Summary: Gregory Polanco looks back on his life in Pittsburgh Trevor Boyer’s absence extended to September 10

Gregory Polanco reflects on his life in Pittsburgh
After eight seasons with the Pirates, Polango became the DFA by the team.
Abraham Toro: A Mariners Tag
Jerry Depot deserves all the credit in the world.
Unvaccinated players can endanger their team’s season
For example, this is the situation with the Red Sox.
The absence of Trevor Boyer has been extended to September 10th
In his case the situation did not improve.
Kyle Schwartz and Bobby Dolbeck have been on fire since June 30
Dolbeck took his game to a climax when he saw that his position was no longer guaranteed.
David Rose tested positive for COVID-19
He and Jet Hoyer must isolate themselves.
The Rockies are looking for a GM
The interim CEO is likely to retain the job for a few more seasons.
Jace says Jack Lamb
Toronto brings in left-arm reinforcements.