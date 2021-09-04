MLB Summary: Gregory Polanco looks back on his life in Pittsburgh Trevor Boyer’s absence extended to September 10

Gregory Polanco reflects on his life in Pittsburgh

After eight seasons with the Pirates, Polango became the DFA by the team.

Gregory Polonko is now a member of the Class AAA Buffalo Bison and is trying to work his way back to the Majors. We talked about it, the pirates freed him and what Pittsburgh meant to his career and life: https://t.co/tIwjW8aljB – Jason Mackey (JMackeyPG) September 3, 2021

Abraham Toro: A Mariners Tag

Jerry Depot deserves all the credit in the world.

Unvaccinated players can endanger their team’s season

For example, this is the situation with the Red Sox.

The absence of Trevor Boyer has been extended to September 10th

In his case the situation did not improve.

MLB and MLBPA agree to extend Trevor Boyer’s executive leave until 9/10 – John Hayman (John Hayman) September 3, 2021

Kyle Schwartz and Bobby Dolbeck have been on fire since June 30

Dolbeck took his game to a climax when he saw that his position was no longer guaranteed.

From the July 30 trading deadline:

Kyle Swarfer: .339 with 1.032 OPS

Bobby Tolpeck: .338 with 1.160 OPS Joey Gallo: .139 with .634 OPS

Anthony Risso: .784 with OPS.250 – Jared Carabis (ாரJarrett_Carabis) September 3, 2021

David Rose tested positive for COVID-19

He and Jet Hoyer must isolate themselves.

The Rockies are looking for a GM

The interim CEO is likely to retain the job for a few more seasons.

proof’s: # Rockies We plan to search for a GM after the season, but the owner is happy with Bill Schmidt’s work as an interim GM and will give him a very serious idea to keep him in this role permanently. MLP MLBNetwork – John Morosi (jonmorosi) September 3, 2021

Jace says Jack Lamb

Toronto brings in left-arm reinforcements.