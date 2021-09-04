Home Entertainment “Lying” broad leader before “9-1-1”

“Lying” broad leader before “9-1-1”

Sep 04, 2021 0 Comments
"Lying" broad leader before "9-1-1"

TF1 dominates the audience on Thursday evening, September 2, with the launch of the mini-series ” Lie Worn by Audrey Flurode and Arnaud Tourette. In the first two episodes of this sensational thriller 5.56 million people were in suspense, or 27.3% of the public and 28.2% of women under the age of fifty responsible for home purchases, a target to be channel leader.

© Philip Warrin / Felicita Films / TF1

M6 finishes second in US series “ 9-1-1 Led by Angela Bassett and Peter Cross. The two who did not watch the evening attracted 2.42 million serial fans or 11.5% in front of their TV box last night.

France 3 completes top three with unpublished documentary “ Colossus, a great time “.This movie is dedicated to the famous comedian 1.77 million people or 9% of people aged 4 and over.

Ranked fourth with France 2 “ Reporter It came back again. This first “new format” number, provided by Elise Lucet, was liked by only 1.66 million viewers and 8% of the audience.

TMC Top 5 American Science Fiction Film “I.Pro day ண்ட் Roland Emerick, who has 1.19 million followers or 6.9% of the general public aged 4 and over.

READ  "The Chicago Seven", "Nomlandland" ... Who are the 2021 Golden Globes favorites?

You May Also Like

The red carpet for “Tune” and the world premiere of its star cast

5 pictures to enjoy by the weekend

5 pictures to enjoy by the weekend

Owen Wilson dans « Minuit à Paris », sur les quais, rêvant des années 1920.

“Midnight in Paris”: Woody Allen alone in Sean

The Conjuring : comment regarder les films par ordre chronologique

How to watch movies chronologically

Canal +: Two new channels are formed

Canal +: Two new channels are formed

Families in Castro aim to create a new urban recreation district

Families in Castro aim to create a new urban recreation district

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *