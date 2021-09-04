Home Top News “Beautiful Escapes” of September 4, 2021: Tonight “South Australia: Beats Tasmania” in France 5

Sep 04, 2021
« Échappées belles » du 4 septembre 2021

“Beautiful Escape” on Saturday, September 4, 2021. France 5 offers a stop in South Australia as part of its press release from 8:55 pm today ” Close the call This is a replay of the information.

Screenshot France 5 / FTV


“Beautiful Escape” on Saturday, September 4, 2021: Listen to the show

In this issue, we will go to Australia with Ismail Khalifa. We will go even more precisely to Tasmania, the natural place of South Australia: amazing beaches, mountains, beautiful landscapes …

Ismail Meet women and men who care about protecting their environment. Meets as soon as he arrives Laura On the boat that takes him to find his property located in the heart of nature, above all, on Kangaroo Island AndrewHe swims among the wild dolphins of Emu Bay.

In Adelaide, he will meet Gavin Wanganin, A legend of the Australian Football League, he now dedicates himself to the arts. He draws his sources of inspiration from his native origins.


Then a stone-thrower from Hobart, Ismail Adam, is a gourmet who is interested in canned fermented vegetables. Together, they set out on a road trip to Brunei Island.

Gradle Mountain, a national park in the heart of Tasmania, needs another parking lot, where photographer Lok Le Gilli stands out for the originality of his night-time landscape images.

did you know ?

This is the latest summer remake of “échappées belles”. New issues will be delivered to you next Saturday, September 11th, 2021.

If the start of the school year is depressing for you, stay away from it all evening with “échappées belles” in France 5.

