Australia wants to host 2030 or 2034 World Cup / World Cup / August 12, 2021 / SOFOOT.com

Land of Kangaroos wants to keep the Jules Remote Cup in his pocket.

Australia is once again proposing its candidacy for a World Cup organization. This is what James Johnson, president of the Australian Football Association, said daily. Australian newspaper. A project from the 2023 Women’s World Cup co-organized with New Zealand. “We will be hosting a big tournament in 2023 and we will keep its legacy. We must take advantage of this and use it as a swing to organize many more FIFA tournaments.” , Johnson said. “Look at Canada, which hosted the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and the Men’s World Cup with the United States (and Mexico) eleven years later. Look at Brazil: it hosted the World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics in 2016. , He added.

However, he acknowledged that the 2030 edition was difficult to obtain because it had to take place in Europe or South America. In fact, the 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar (which is part of the same Asian Federation as Australia) and the 2026 will be held in North America. It will still be open for 2034. Two years ago, Rumor has it the Australia-Indonesia nomination This version has already appeared.

Ready to follow the World Cup with an eight-hour setback?

AWAY