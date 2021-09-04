Asus unveils products and OLEDs with Windows 11 operating system

Highlighting the latest innovations, Asus has released Creator and OLED products with the Windows 11 operating system. Ready to enhance the ultimate creative experience for content creators

ASUS announces a major addition to the product line in the Creator Group. With the Asus integrated solutions (ecosystem) at the ‘Create Unbuilt’ launch event, a comprehensive new ProArt solution, including a wide range of notebook and computer devices. It comes with Windows 11 operating system for professional creators. And a complete array of notebook products that come with OLED screens for creators at all levels

Samson Hoo, CEO, said, “Asus is driven by innovation. We are proud to present our best ideas.

New additions to the Asus ZenBook, VivoBook and ProArd Studiobook line will help motivate content creators with power and performance. Along with the ability to upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system, users will experience a new level of performance.

Work and creativity, ”said Nicole Desson, Vice President, Sales, Microsoft Device Partner.

Asius continues to work with global partners such as NVIDIA to support NVIDIA RTX GPUs on the NVIDIA Studio platform to enhance creative creativity, increasing creative workflow. All exclusive notebooks and computers are available with the Windows 11 operating system or free upgrade, with exclusive creative applications such as Nvidia Omniverse and Nvidia Broadcast to support artists and professionals. When the operating system is available

In addition, at the launch event, ASUS announced that it was partnering with Adobe to offer a free three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. Or it allows you to run essential Adobe programs such as Photoshop, Indesign and Premiere Rush for multiple notebook products a month, while gaining access to 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe Fonts and other services. This collaboration highlights the seamless integration of ASUS Dial with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, After Effects and Premiere Pro for maximum user productivity.

Products launched to create non-created ones include:

ProArd StudioBook Pro16 OLED (W7600, W5600)

Supports AMD Raison 5000 Series (W5600) or 3rd generation Intel Zion (W7600) Pro Art Studiobook Pro 16 OLED powered application. Whether it is 3D applications or complex tasks like imaging, advanced data analysis. It comes with NVIDIA RTX A2000 (W5600) and A5000 (W7600) graphics cards, 16 inch screen with 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color range, PANTONE verified and Coleman verified certificates. It also features an Asus dial. It streamlines integration with Adobe Creative applications including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic and After Effects.

Ford Studio Book 16 OLED (H7600, H5600)

Powerful AMD Raison 5000 Series (H5600) and Intel Core i9 (H7600) Processors Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (H5600) or 3060 (H7600) Graphics 16 Inch 4K OLED HDR Display -P3 Color Range, PANTONE Verified, Calman Verified <2 Color Accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black Authorization Established for compatibility with applications from Adobe with ASUS Dial

Vivobook Pro 14X / 16X OLED (M7400, M7600, N7400, N7600)

Vivobook Pro 14X / 16X OLED Features 14 “and 16” 4K OLED screens manage creative application tools with DialPad introduction, up to AMD Raison 5000 H Series mobile processors and Intel Core ™ i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED (M3401, M3500, K3400, K3500)

Unique in modern design are two signature colors, calm blue and cool silver, and two screen sizes: 14 “and 15” FHD OLED, suitable for reading and working with the latest AMD processors.

Raison 5000h Series Mobile or Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX3050

Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED

The Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) 15.6-inch notebook has a second touchscreen, 14-inch ASUS ScreenPad Plus, a newly upgraded version, elevated at an angle. Ready to work with the first screen, it is compatible with multitasking and comes with Intel Core i9 processors and the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX3070 graphics card.

Expert Book P5 OLED and Expert Book P5 Flip OLED

The Asus Expert Book P5 OLED and the Expert Book P5 Flip OLED are designed for commercial use. Emphasizing portability with sleek design, the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED allows the screen to be folded 360 degrees for flexibility in use. Safety with all-day battery life and fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip, powered by 11th generation Intel processors.

ProArt Display OLED PA32DC

ProArt Display OLED PA32DC OLED, the world’s first monitor with automatic calibration.

Aiming at 31.5-inch 4K (3840 × 2160) HDR Pure RGB Stripe OLED Panel with 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio and Vesa Display HDR400 True Black, the OLED panel construction is 0.1 ms and 99% pixel with color accuracy of 99%. Provides in Adobe RGB color range and 10-bit color depth is an OLED monitor that supports a wide range of HDR for reality.

With the color comparison calibration feature of ProArt 2.0 software, it offers a combination of ASUS-Calman and Light Illusion ColorSpace CMS, each ProArt monitor being factory-calibrated in HDR. The monitor can send alerts to users to reconsider colors to suit all different operating conditions. PA32DC comes with better tax administration. Reducing the amount of glare.

The ProD Display OLED PA32DC is designed to provide the best for content creators or graphics professionals. The PA32DC can work with the best color rendering as a homepage display or as an actual color preview. Precision in HDR mode from SDR comes with an ergonomic design, selecting the best materials, durable and robust, but compact, which is the most complete monitor at the moment.

ProArt X570-Creator WiFi

ProArt X570-Creator WiFi is a motherboard designed for graphics-intensive 3D modeling, rendering, texturing, post production and transcoding.

Connectivity comes with Thunderbolt 4, on-board 10G and 2.5G Ethernet, 5 WiFi 6E USB 3.2 General 2 ports and 3 PCIe 4.0 M2 slots with fast data transfer to support graphics tasks. It comes with the ASUS Control Center Express system, which allows you to manage various internal functions from the outside.

ProArt Projector A1

For the right display at every step of the presentation, the Projector Projector A1 is the answer to everything.

The world’s first Coleman-tested projector is actually Delta E <2 with 98% sRGB and Rec with color accuracy. Measured with 709 width color range.

The ProArt projector features a 3000-lumen LED light bulb with 30,000 hours of use at A1FHD resolution, 2D keystone correction and 1.2x zoom at large projection rates. Devices

ASUS ProArt Preset and ProArt Plate allow you to quickly navigate between different modes.

ProArt Display PA147CDV

The Coleman verified monitor measures 14 inches at 32: 9.

Portable Monitor with Front Display PA147CDV 100% sRGB and Rec

Asus Dial and Virtual Control Panel are easy to use, compatible with Adobe software, 10-point multi-touch screen and support for Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 (MPP) technology. Both USB-C ports support video and audio output, or connect to an HDMI port that can be easily operated.

The PA147CDV is a portable monitor that allows for outdoor use via a laptop connection that acts as an additional monitor for your workplace.

ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH and MQ16AH

The world’s first ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH 1,000 “: 100% DCI-P3 color range coverage, HDR10 and Delta E <13 color display with 13" display high contrast ratio.

Providing the perfect display, the ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH is designed to be as small as 5mm and slim with proximity sensor technology to save energy when you are not using it.

Diversified connectivity, whether it is a mini HDMI port or 3 USB-C ports DisplayPort display can display, including excellent cable management and easy-to-carry smart case.