American / Uruguayan-Virtual or face-to-face, young people celebrate their 42nd National Youth Day

Montevideo (Agenzia Fights) – This weekend the 42nd National Youth Day (JNJ) is celebrated in most dioceses of Uruguay, virtually in some dioceses and in others, around epidemic health arrangements, around the slogan “He came close to them”. The Dioceses of Daguerrembo and Melo will celebrate JNJ in October. According to information received by Fights, the youth of Canalons Diocesan Youth Ministry will celebrate NYJ in a virtual manner on Saturday, September 4, at 8 p.m. The meeting will take place on the Zoom platform and will include presentation games, a prayer, a talk by Frey Ruben Lucero OP on “Coming Up” and group work on the proposed topic.

Young people from the new diocese of Maldonado-Punta del Este-Minas will also meet their first JNJ on Saturday the 4th at the foot of the Virgin del Verton. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. with a few songs and coordination between young people from different communities. Then, the Gospel in the Heart of JNJ (Luke 24: 13-35) will be preached, followed by some questions and testimonies to be shared in groups. In the afternoon, they will go to Cerro del Verdun to pray, celebrate Mass, and then worship Jesus in mercy. At 4pm, they will come down the hill for a snack and cover JNJ with testimonials and dances.

At the Diocese of Montevideo, JNJ will hold a pilgrimage from the Plaza del Ejarsito to the Church of the Sacred Hearts from 4 to 9 a.m. Saturday, reflecting a moment about the life and work of the Father. Kacho, and the young men come to the tomb of the servant of God. Finally, the youth will make a pilgrimage from the church to the National Sanctuary of Lourdes Grotto, where the closing ceremony will be celebrated.

In the Diocese of San Jose and Flores, young people will also celebrate their JNJ today, Saturday. At the beginning there will be a welcome prayer and playground. Throughout the day, there will be three moments of group meeting, reflection and prayer. In the afternoon, JNJ will conclude graciously at the Cathedral of San Jose de Mayo.

This year, the Dioceses of Mercedes and Florida share the NYJ celebration, which grew at different times, from Thursday, September 2 to Sunday, September 5, in virtual mode. There was a reception and presentation on Thursday, on Friday the youth shared a training workshop with the spiritual partner and listened to some testimony, there is a music streaming with the Fode group on Saturday and the moment of reflection will be proposed. On Sunday the 5th, JNJ will end with the mass.

In the Diocese of Salto, it was decided to celebrate NYJ in church and presence, manifesting it in two important moments: a place to share service or work and living, reflection and prayer.







