Rich for the NFL in the 2000s with quarters like Brady, Breeze, Favre and Company. Here are the best quarters in NFL history.

Tom Brady

With 7 Super Bowl rings and five MVPs for the event, it’s hard to put Brady apart from being at the top of this list. He holds the number of regular season hits and the number of touchdown passes. Very impressive? His life is not over yet.

Joe Montana

A member of the Hall of Fame, Montana never lost the Ultimate Game. He was 4-0 in the Super Bowl. In the 1989 playoffs, Montana threw 19 touchdown passes against an interception. On a regular basis, he has joined the final zone 273 times as a receiver.

Beyton Manning

A five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion, Beyton has captured the imagination in his career with the Manning Golds and Broncos. He ranks third in touchdown passes (539) and passing yards (71,940).

Johnny Unidas

A three-time NFL Champion (before the Super Bowl was established) and a one-time Lombardy trophy winner, Unidas won the MVP for three consecutive seasons from 1959 to 1961.

Brett Favreau

He is the Iron Man in the NFL with 297 straight starts. He ranks fourth in touchdown passes (508) and passing yards (71,838). He became the first player in history to throw 35 touchdown passes in three consecutive seasons.

Don Marino

Yes, Marino never won the Super Bowl. However, in the first quarter of history he threw over 5,000 yards in a season. He crossed the yards five times in his career and led the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers

Two MVP titles and a Super Bowl ring. Rodgers’ life is not over yet. When he retires, his stats will definitely add him to the first five quarters of history.

Drew Breeze

With Tom Brady he was engaged in a heated battle for the most passing yards throughout his life. When he retired, he had more than 80,000 571 touchdowns. He has scored 70 percent in four seasons, an NFL record. He got his hands on the 2009 Super Bowl.

John Elway

Elway Broncos, who have been selected 9 times in the Pro Bowl, have won the Super Bowl twice in uniform. If his figures do not include him in the top 10 best quarterbacks, we can say that he is one of the best delays in the game. At the end of the game he made less than 40 winning lines.

Roger Stopk

In his first full season as a starter, he led the Cowboys to a perfect 13-0 record and a Super Bowl victory. His success rate (0.746) is the second-best in quarterly history with more than 100 starts. Not bad for a player who missed 4 seasons early in his career to join the Army.

