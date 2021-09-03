Home Top News Kate Middleton and William “seriously consider leaving London”: All details

Sep 03, 2021 0 Comments
Kate Middleton and Prince William may soon leave London. Cambridges are “seriously considering” a move. At the thought of approaching Queen Elizabeth II, but not only.

If Megan Markle and Prince Harry Chosen California Live their new life there, intended by Kate Middleton and Prince William Moving too close. Duchess and Duke of CambridgeSeriously consider To leave London To Windsor, for approaching Queen Elizabeth II. But accepting more important roles within the royal family. According to Telegraph, Future heir to the throne and his family plan to put their bags down at Frogmore House – nickname “The refuge is a secret” Of the royal family.

A great place to live full time as Prince Charles’ elder and the late Diana split his life between London – Kensington Palace – and His country house in Anmar Hall in Norfolk. After thinking about Belvedere Castle, And a large odd omission, Kate Middleton and William have reviewed all the most suitable solutions and their choice would have fallen on Frockmore House. The move would allow Windsor to drop George, Charlotte and Lewis out of school in London – without having to stay at Kensington Palace during school hours.

A “wonderful relaxing” property

Especially sinceElizabeth II plans to settle permanently in Windsor When she comes back His summer vacation in Palmoral. His Majesty certainly delights in being able to be close with William and Kate, but also to his grandchildren. Finally, the 95-year-old King Frockmore greatly praised the right As she describes “Wonderful relaxation”, Reported by The sun. Only one house 800 meters from Windsor Castle, Inside the Windsor Home Park grounds.

Photo Credits: Express Syndication / Bestimage

