Home Science Increase solar cell capacity by using viruses that parasite bacteria

Increase solar cell capacity by using viruses that parasite bacteria

Sep 03, 2021 0 Comments
Increase solar cell capacity by using viruses that parasite bacteria
[아이뉴스24 정종오 기자] A unique study has emerged that improves the photovoltaic performance of perovskite solar cells containing bacteriophages, viruses and bacteriophages that parasite bacteria instead of chemical compounds. A Perovskite solar cell is a thin film solar cell that uses an organic / mineral hybrid perovskite crystal structure (oxides with different characteristics such as insulators, semiconductors and conductors)

Unlike polymer additives that require organic synthesis, bacteriophages are relatively economical because they can obtain a certain amount of particles in large quantities through a biological method called ‘cultivation’.

On the 2nd, the research team of the National Research Foundation of Korea (Sungyungwun University), Professor O Jin-woo (Busan University) and Professor Kim Hyung-do (Kyoto University) added viruses to improve the quality of Perovskite crystals. And the Perovskite solar cell device that absorbs sunlight. The ability of light to convert it into electrical energy has been improved, ”he said.

When M13 bacteriophage is added, perovskite crystals can be seen to grow significantly. Perovskite crystal growth was found to be affected by the type of amino acid. (Electron microscope scans SEM image) [사진=성균관대]


Chemical additives have been used in the past to correct defects that may appear during the formation of perovskite crystals and to increase the photomolecular efficiency. Chemical additives have drawbacks in which harder solvents are used, the process is more expensive and the purity of the resulting products is poor.

The study team used bacteriophages that could be obtained in large quantities through a culture instead of traditional chemical compounds. Instead of very long polymers or very short single molecules, the right size M13 bacteriophage (width 6.6 nm, length 880 nm) was used for the grain.

Thereby, it was confirmed that the amino acids on the surface of the bacteriophage in combination with the lead ions on the surface of the perovskite can enhance the growth of the perovskite crystals and correct the surface imperfections.

READ  Why do masks make us so beautiful?

Thereby, the formation of uniform and large Perovskite crystals was induced, and the Perovskite solar cell with high photosynthesis was perceived as a thin film.

The manufactured Perovskite solar cell recorded 22.3% photovoltaic efficiency. This is an improvement compared to 20.9% on the current device without the M13 bacteriophage.

Last year, when the research team first announced an approach to applying M13 bacteriophage to a Perovskite solar cell, the photomolecular efficiency was improved from 20.1%.

By genetic manipulation, the amino acid lysine, which binds to perovskite, is amplified on the surface of the bacteriophage to further enhance bonding with perovskite.

Research Results (Paper Title: Genetic Manipulation of M13 Bacteriophage Enhancing the Performance of Virus-Vaccine Perovskite Solar Cells with 22.3% Certified Efficiency) International Science, Advanced Energy Products, published online on September 2nd.

/ Sejong = Reporter Jeong Jong-o([email protected])

You May Also Like

5 Km Long Landslide On Mars Captured By European Exo Mars Orbiter | Is this the same problem on Mars as on Earth? More damage at a distance of 5 km .. Viral photo released by NASA

5 Km Long Landslide On Mars Captured By European Exo Mars Orbiter | Is this the same problem on Mars as on Earth? More damage at a distance of 5 km .. Viral photo released by NASA

মঙ্গল থেকে পারসিভের‌্যান্সের পাঠানো ছবি। ছবি: নাসা

Mars: ‘Don’t Drop’ NASA’s Perseverance Rover

धरती की ओर तेजी से बढ़ रहा विशाल Asteroid, आकार 'स्टैच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी' से भी 3 गुना बड़ा

NASA’s largest asteroid orbits Earth As this large asteroid moves rapidly towards Earth, scientists have expressed their fears

Will growing millions of trees help reduce climate change? | United States

Will growing millions of trees help reduce climate change? | United States

Solutions to Mathematics Sixth Preparatory Science Biology 2021 Sample Answers First Round

Solutions to Mathematics Sixth Preparatory Science Biology 2021 Sample Answers First Round

Scientists have found ancient written evidence of earthquakes in the Aztec code. Photo

Scientists have found ancient written evidence of earthquakes in the Aztec code. Photo

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *