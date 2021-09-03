Although satellites have only been in space for seven decades, they are now an integral part of our way of life.

In recent years, satellites have become smaller, cheaper, and easier to manufacture, with some weighing less than a gram, leading to an increase in the number of satellites sent into space to collect accurate data and help set a limit. Tasks such as scientific research, weather forecasting, stabilization, navigation, time, earth imaging, climate and environmental monitoring and communication.

But how many satellites are there in space?

Humanity has been launching satellites since the 1950s. As of January 1, 2021, 6,542 satellites were in orbit.

Although it may seem like a lot, only half of them are active. The rest are “dead” satellites, no longer in use.

How many satellites Starling Existing and how many satellites will orbit SpaceX?

As the number of satellites in orbit is expected to increase by 500% over the next decade, space will become more crowded.

One of the biggest players in this anticipation was California-based SpaceX, with its Starling satellite program, launched in 2015.

The company launches a series of 60 satellites simultaneously, and has so far placed more than 1,700 satellites in orbit.

Elon Musk plans to put 12,000 satellites in orbit over the next decade, and this will rise to 42,000 in the future.

According to SpaceX, the “mega galaxy” could eventually send Internet coverage to anywhere on the planet.

The California company claims to offer high-speed Internet security and short delays to its network users.

Source: Sun.