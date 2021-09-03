Home Economy Franசois Mussel left us in the summer

Franசois Mussel left us in the summer

Sep 03, 2021 0 Comments
Franசois Mussel left us in the summer

Franுவாois Muslin, former reporter Free afternoon Twelve years in Malasan, he was struck by a serious illness which he had suffered for two years. He died on Sunday, August 22, at the age of 79. His funeral took place on August 27 at the funeral home of Saint-Martin-de-Valcalcus.

Franுவாois has been married to Franசois for fifty-two years and is the father of two daughters and the grandfather of two grandchildren.

He spent his entire career in Massy-Ferguson, now AGCO (an American company for the production and distribution of agricultural equipment). He computerized various fields and made predictions for agricultural equipment. Originally from Paulon-Billancourt and after his early retirement, Franுவாois kept his word to his wife to come and live in the south of France in 2000. Once settled in the region he campaigned in three associations. He was the departmental representative of the EGEE (Generations Agreement on Employment and the Company) and the Treasurer of the DLF (Preservation of the French Language) and Moulson Pauls and Retirement.

“He had many interests, including photography and insects, and did not neglect good food.”, Announces his wife Françoise.

In this painful situation, draft Free afternoon Francois sends the most sincere condolences to her children and their loved ones.

Midi Libre Reporter: [email protected]

READ  Google Dermatoscope, the latest extension of Google Images

You May Also Like

Photo illustration

In the face of online hatred, Twitter is introducing “security mode”

Hiring waves on Amazon and Walmart

Hiring waves on Amazon and Walmart

Saputo is making a double acquisition in the United States

Saputo is making a double acquisition in the United States

Did the US military in Afghanistan leave its military dogs in Kabul?

Did the US military in Afghanistan leave its military dogs in Kabul?

Microsoft will launch its new operating system on October 5th

Microsoft will launch its new operating system on October 5th

La Guys gets a specialized healthcare staff

La Guys gets a specialized healthcare staff

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *