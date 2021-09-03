Franுவாois Muslin, former reporter Free afternoon Twelve years in Malasan, he was struck by a serious illness which he had suffered for two years. He died on Sunday, August 22, at the age of 79. His funeral took place on August 27 at the funeral home of Saint-Martin-de-Valcalcus.

Franுவாois has been married to Franசois for fifty-two years and is the father of two daughters and the grandfather of two grandchildren.

He spent his entire career in Massy-Ferguson, now AGCO (an American company for the production and distribution of agricultural equipment). He computerized various fields and made predictions for agricultural equipment. Originally from Paulon-Billancourt and after his early retirement, Franுவாois kept his word to his wife to come and live in the south of France in 2000. Once settled in the region he campaigned in three associations. He was the departmental representative of the EGEE (Generations Agreement on Employment and the Company) and the Treasurer of the DLF (Preservation of the French Language) and Moulson Pauls and Retirement.

“He had many interests, including photography and insects, and did not neglect good food.”, Announces his wife Françoise.

In this painful situation, draft Free afternoon Francois sends the most sincere condolences to her children and their loved ones.

