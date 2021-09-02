USA: FAA fixes Virgin Galactic spacecraft technology

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced tonight that it is a cruise ship Virgo galaxy It has been banned from flying again until an investigation into the July incident is completed.

On July 11, the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft veered off course and flew out of space during a historic space flight attended by the company’s founder, British billionaire Richard Branson.

According to the New Yorker, a warning light appeared on the instrument panel during the flight, but work continued.

“The Virgin Galactic Spaceship Two spacecraft will not be restarted until the FAA approves the final investigation report or determines that the problems associated with the incident do not affect public safety,” the agency said.

